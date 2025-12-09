Previous
9 Degrees by olivetreeann
Photo 5364

9 Degrees

The temperature that greeted me when I started the car up for work today. The church receptionist's thermometer was at 1 degree! It's cold!!!!!!!
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diana
What a fabulous image and creation, that does sound awfully cold compared to our 34C (93.2F)
December 10th, 2025  
Harry J Benson
Creative photo
December 10th, 2025  
katy
A wonderful way to show it, but it made me cold and just thinking about it. Bundle up.
December 10th, 2025  
Beverley
Cool capture… Ooo this is very chilly.
December 10th, 2025  
