Previous
Photo 5364
9 Degrees
The temperature that greeted me when I started the car up for work today. The church receptionist's thermometer was at 1 degree! It's cold!!!!!!!
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
4
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
cold
Diana
ace
What a fabulous image and creation, that does sound awfully cold compared to our 34C (93.2F)
December 10th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Creative photo
December 10th, 2025
katy
ace
A wonderful way to show it, but it made me cold and just thinking about it. Bundle up.
December 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Cool capture… Ooo this is very chilly.
December 10th, 2025
