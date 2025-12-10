Sign up
Photo 5365
Driving Home in the Snow
The weatherman predicted 1 to 3 inches of snow today. Looks like he was right.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
10th December 2025 3:32pm
Tags
snow
road
winter
Kate A 🇦🇺
Wonderful leading line
December 11th, 2025
Harry J Benson
Wonderful winter scene
December 11th, 2025
Omabluebird
cool shot.
December 11th, 2025
Diane
Pretty winter scene.
December 11th, 2025
