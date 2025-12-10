Previous
Driving Home in the Snow by olivetreeann
Photo 5365

Driving Home in the Snow

The weatherman predicted 1 to 3 inches of snow today. Looks like he was right.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1469% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful leading line
December 11th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful winter scene
December 11th, 2025  
Omabluebird ace
cool shot.
December 11th, 2025  
Diane ace
Pretty winter scene.
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact