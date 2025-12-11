Sign up
Photo 5366
Lead the Way
The foot path leading up to the Kriedersville Bridge. I love how the footprints seem to disappear.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
3rd December 2025 4:29pm
Tags
snow
,
black and white
,
footprints
gloria jones
ace
Neat shot
December 12th, 2025
