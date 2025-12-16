Sign up
Photo 5371
Chocolate Covered Anything Day
How about chocolate covered chocolate or chocolate covered mint? Works for me- yum!
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
chocolate
,
edah25-12
Al C
ace
One of the basic food groups, necessary for life and love
December 19th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Both of those work very well for me
December 19th, 2025
