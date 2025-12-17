Previous
WSL-44 by olivetreeann
Photo 5372

WSL-44

For the Weekly Shoot List quote challenge.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Zilli~ ace
Too true! Great presentation
December 21st, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
Love this. I took a cultural anthropology class as a college freshman and the professor had a collection of bits and bobs, some recognizable, some unfamiliar, and he said “imagine you are an explorer from a different culture, and you had to figure out the function of the different items and describe them.” The only item I remember was a tampon (which I thought was wildly sophisticated and most of the male students couldn’t identify.) Anyway,it was a great way to look at things from a different perspective.
December 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nicely done.
December 21st, 2025  
