Photo 5375
Surf's Up Santa
Taken back in December of 2023 when visiting my friends in Delaware.
Filler! No need to comment. (I may have even posted this surfin' Santa before but I'm too lazy to go back and check!)
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
4
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11111
photos
202
followers
210
following
1472% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th December 2023 9:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
reindeer
,
christmas lights
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo Merry Christmas 🧑🎄🎄
December 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha !
December 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun photo - Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s colourful!
December 25th, 2025
