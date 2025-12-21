Christmas Angel 1

After not having a Christmas tree for so many years (because I've always insisted on a live tree), I finally broke down and bought a little 4 foot fake tree just so I could pull out some ornaments and decorate it.



I decided to post some pictures of the angel ornaments on my little Christmas tree for a quick way to catch up on all the days I've missed. I made this angel over 40 years ago (!) from a Simplicity sewing pattern. We didn't have a lot then, so making ornaments for the tree was the easiest way to decorate it.