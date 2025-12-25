Previous
Christmas Angel 5 by olivetreeann
Photo 5380

Christmas Angel 5

Filler- no need to comment.

After not having a Christmas tree for so many years (because I've always insisted on a live tree), I finally broke down and bought a little 4 foot fake tree just so I could pull out some ornaments and decorate it.

I decided to post some pictures of the angel ornaments on my little Christmas tree for a quick way to catch up on all the days I've missed. My mother and I made this angel tree topper for the Christmas tree in my 5th grade classroom- when I was in 5th grade- I don't want to think about how old it is- or how old that makes me feel!!
