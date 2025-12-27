Previous
Piggy and Friends Celebrate Fruit Cake Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5382

Piggy and Friends Celebrate Fruit Cake Day

Piggy invited The Critters and Rosie to stop by for some fruit cake. It was a very elegant celebration!
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diane ace
They are in awe at the elegant table!
December 29th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Oh Yum! Can I stop by as well???
December 29th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
This cake is fabulous as is the table setting.
December 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful and elegant
December 29th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Lovely table
December 29th, 2025  
