Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5382
Piggy and Friends Celebrate Fruit Cake Day
Piggy invited The Critters and Rosie to stop by for some fruit cake. It was a very elegant celebration!
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11127
photos
202
followers
210
following
1474% complete
View this month »
5376
5377
5378
5379
5380
5381
5382
5383
Latest from all albums
5380
5472
5381
5473
5382
5474
5475
5383
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ai
,
composite
,
fruit cake
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
edah25words
Diane
ace
They are in awe at the elegant table!
December 29th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Oh Yum! Can I stop by as well???
December 29th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
This cake is fabulous as is the table setting.
December 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful and elegant
December 29th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Lovely table
December 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close