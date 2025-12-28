Previous
Card Playing Day

The Lego Photo Club decided to check out a Solitaire competition today because it was Card Playing Day. They liked this fellow's concentration.
Ann H. LeFevre

Suzanne ace
He's certainly into it!
December 29th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
He doesn’t seem bothered by the Lego club
December 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Serious stuff
December 29th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
And the crew looks on
December 29th, 2025  
