Photo 5384
I'm Just Stringing You Along
A leftover image from my trip to Maine this fall- this ukulele is made by a guitar company- Fishuku Guitars- named after its shape which resembles... you guessed it... gold fish crackers.
https://www.fishuku.com/
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
22nd September 2025 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ukulele
,
instrument
