Previous
Photo 5385
Abstract of Snow
The original was a shot of my snow covered flower pots on the deck.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11131
photos
202
followers
210
following
1475% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th December 2025 3:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstract
,
annfoolery
,
abstract-94
Harry J Benson
ace
Good abstract
December 31st, 2025
