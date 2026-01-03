Previous
Covered Bridge Star by olivetreeann
Photo 5389

Covered Bridge Star

Taken near one of the covered bridges we visited when Suzanne and Richard were in town- exactly one month ago today- wow- that month went quickly.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1476% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love minimalist pics!
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact