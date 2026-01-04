Previous
Trivia Day by olivetreeann
Trivia Day

Trivia Day was established in 1981 upon the debut of the now world famous game, Trivial Pursuit. Piggy joined some friends for a trivia game today and she learned this interesting piece of trivia:

The average gamer spends 40 minutes a day playing trivia games. Who knew!?

The gamers are generated by Ai. Piggy is one of my own shots blended in to be a part of the computer generated image.
Ann H. LeFevre

Kathy ace
I guess it keeps people sharp to remember things.
January 4th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Like the look of the characters!
January 5th, 2026  
