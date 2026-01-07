Sign up
Previous
Photo 5393
52 Week Challenge Week 1 Symmetry
Kind of! I am low on the phojo right now, but plugging along! Since it was the last day for this assignment I decided to post it and not get behind on the 52 week challenge on the first week!
Oops- got a little behind- so don't feel obligated to comment on all the uploads tonight.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
5th January 2026 3:54pm
Tags
pineapple
,
52wc-2026-w1
