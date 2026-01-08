Previous
Solarized Pineapples by olivetreeann
Photo 5394

Solarized Pineapples

Phojo and energy were MIA (ok- awol! today). So I added some annfoolery to these unsuspecting pineapples seen at the supermarket the other day.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Harry J Benson ace
Good edit
January 10th, 2026  
Diane ace
Cool!
January 10th, 2026  
