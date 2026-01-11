Previous
Boris and Tad in Morse Code by olivetreeann
Boris and Tad in Morse Code

It's Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day and Boris and Tad took it upon themselves to track down a website where they could do just that. They learned that Morse Code converts characters into a sequence of signals and it was first used for long distance communication. Morse Code started with a restricted symbol set for essential letters. Over time it grew to include a full language of symbols. In 1851, a standardized form called The International Morse Code was introduced and implemented. It has been in use ever since.
Harry J Benson ace
Nice – as a boy scout, I learned it
January 12th, 2026  
