Boris and Tad in Morse Code

It's Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day and Boris and Tad took it upon themselves to track down a website where they could do just that. They learned that Morse Code converts characters into a sequence of signals and it was first used for long distance communication. Morse Code started with a restricted symbol set for essential letters. Over time it grew to include a full language of symbols. In 1851, a standardized form called The International Morse Code was introduced and implemented. It has been in use ever since.