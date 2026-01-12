Previous
Pharmacists Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5398

Pharmacists Day

A fun, wacky approach using an old prescription bottle for today's "holiday" Pharmacist's Day.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1478% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Cool result!
January 13th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Neat
January 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact