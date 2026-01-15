Sign up
Previous
Photo 5401
Hat Day
I was scolding myself for not getting a hat shot during the daylight hours when Jeff dropped his hat on the dining room chair after bringing in the wood for our wood stove. How fortuitous!
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11164
photos
202
followers
210
following
1479% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th January 2026 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
cowboy
,
edah26-01
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done Jeff !! and a super hat as a subject to photograph. Great mono and edit ! fav
January 16th, 2026
katy
ace
FAV! I love it when a plan comes together, and I love the simplicity of this photo
January 16th, 2026
