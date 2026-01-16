Previous
Appreciate a Dragon Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5402

Appreciate a Dragon Day

The Critters' new friend certainly came in handy when it was time to toast marshmallows at the picnic on the beach.

I'm posting early for tomorrow. We're off to see our older son and his family for a few days. I hope I don't get behind- but I'm sure I will!
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365!
Omabluebird ace
Have fun.
January 16th, 2026  
Babs ace
Have a great time. What a fun image
January 16th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Cute, but where are the rest of the ingredients for s'mores
January 16th, 2026  
