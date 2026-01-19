Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5405
Fun at the Craft Store 2
Or "Taking a Walk in the Glass Forest."
Lucy and I did some shopping in the craft store and I snuck in a couple shots of the things on the shelves too.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11175
photos
202
followers
210
following
1481% complete
View this month »
5400
5401
5402
5403
5404
5405
5406
5407
Latest from all albums
5403
5404
5496
5405
5497
5406
5498
5407
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th January 2026 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
composite
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close