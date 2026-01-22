Previous
Desperately Seeking Phojo by olivetreeann
Photo 5408

Desperately Seeking Phojo

I found myself bored with all my recent pictures- so this was a desperate attempt to jump start the creativity genes.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1482% complete

Photo Details

howozzie ace
That is great, you certainly jump started your creative genes, Really interesting photo,
January 26th, 2026  
katy ace
Looks like a terrible stormy day
January 26th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice patterns
January 26th, 2026  
