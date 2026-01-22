Sign up
Photo 5408
Desperately Seeking Phojo
I found myself bored with all my recent pictures- so this was a desperate attempt to jump start the creativity genes.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th January 2026 2:16pm
Tags
trees
howozzie
ace
That is great, you certainly jump started your creative genes, Really interesting photo,
January 26th, 2026
katy
ace
Looks like a terrible stormy day
January 26th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice patterns
January 26th, 2026
