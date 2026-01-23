Previous
Next
MFPIAC -145 by olivetreeann
Photo 5409

MFPIAC -145

Goodness! It took way too much time to find these- but what a fun stroll down memory lane.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1482% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
What a remarkable variety of lights you have in this collage. FAV.
January 26th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice collage
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact