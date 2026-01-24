Previous
Next
wsl-49 by olivetreeann
Photo 5410

wsl-49

This is some snowstorm! By tomorrow we should have up to 20" of snow.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1482% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Beautifully simple photo, and the perfect quote! That’s gonna be a lot of snow if you get it all
January 26th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Good winter scene
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact