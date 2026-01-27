Previous
New Photography Playthings by olivetreeann
Photo 5413

New Photography Playthings

I splurged on a couple packets of miniatures- little bottles (not seen here), little gears and little keys. I needed these things like a I need a hole in my head but I sure had fun playing with them today!
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
and I love the framing
January 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact