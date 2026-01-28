Sign up
Photo 5414
Frozen
This shot was from a few days ago, but it could have just as well today! The temperature tomorrow morning is supposed to be in the negative numbers!
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
cold
,
frozen
,
brrrr
,
jan26words
