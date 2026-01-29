Sign up
Photo 5415
wsl-50
A friend of Jeff's sent this quote to him- and the minute I heard it I knew I wanted to post it. Luckily I had the perfect picture to go with it!
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11192
photos
201
followers
210
following
1483% complete
5408
5409
5410
5411
5412
5413
5414
5415
5412
5504
5505
5413
5506
5414
5415
5507
Views
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
26th January 2026 8:48am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
wsl-50
