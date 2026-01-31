Previous
Aren't We Clever! by olivetreeann
Photo 5417

Aren't We Clever!

Silly boys!

They figured out how to incorporate today's word- happy and today's holiday.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1484% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Such clever fellows indeed!
January 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact