Dancing Bubbles by olivetreeann
Photo 5418

Dancing Bubbles

I was boiling some water for tea and the pot boiled over- way over! I lifted up the kettle and the water was dancing on the stove top. Since it was too hot to mop up there was only one thing to do...
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Omabluebird
I love it.
February 2nd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺
Very cool
February 2nd, 2026  
Dorothy
Glad you had your camera ready!
February 2nd, 2026  
eDorre
How cool!
February 2nd, 2026  
Diana
This looks so amazing, I love the colours!
February 2nd, 2026  
