Previous
Photo 5418
Dancing Bubbles
I was boiling some water for tea and the pot boiled over- way over! I lifted up the kettle and the water was dancing on the stove top. Since it was too hot to mop up there was only one thing to do...
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
water
,
bubbles
Omabluebird
ace
I love it.
February 2nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very cool
February 2nd, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Glad you had your camera ready!
February 2nd, 2026
eDorre
ace
How cool!
February 2nd, 2026
Diana
ace
This looks so amazing, I love the colours!
February 2nd, 2026
