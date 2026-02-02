Sign up
Photo 5419
Floral Finery
Filler- no need to comment.
We had a big to-do at work due to a visit from a one of the high-up leaders. Do not feel obligated to look at all the posts tonight- I'm just catching up. The big event was a success and now it's time to turn my attention back to 365.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11204
photos
201
followers
209
following
1485% complete
5414
5415
5416
5417
5418
5419
5420
5421
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
4th February 2026 5:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
keys
,
flowers
,
artist
,
miniature
,
feb26words
amyK
ace
I love this composition and edit. Beautiful combination of tones.
February 5th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely composition this one is so beautiful fav
February 5th, 2026
