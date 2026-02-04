Sign up
Previous
Photo 5421
Scenic Treefoolery
Filler- no need to comment!
We had a big event at church on Tuesday and it was all hands on deck to pull it off. Thankfully all went well and I'll now be able to make up some time here!
This is a shot of a immensely tall tree near where I work- oh yes- it's been in the "blender"! Word of the day- scenery.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11204
photos
201
followers
209
following
1485% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
2nd February 2026 8:25am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
scenery
,
snow globe
,
annfoolery
,
feb26words
