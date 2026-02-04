Previous
Scenic Treefoolery by olivetreeann
Photo 5421

Scenic Treefoolery



We had a big event at church on Tuesday and it was all hands on deck to pull it off. Thankfully all went well and I'll now be able to make up some time here!

This is a shot of a immensely tall tree near where I work- oh yes- it's been in the "blender"! Word of the day- scenery.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
