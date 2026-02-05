Gathering of Praise

The Methodist Church is overseen by a council of bishops, who in turn oversee districts. It's a big deal when a bishop visits one of the churches in their district, so our church has been busily getting ready for our bishop's visit this week. There was a special dinner and afterwards a service where our singers led the worship time and the bishop delivered a message of encouragement to the people. I am not an event photographer, so I was really glad the district had someone come to take pictures for them. I snapped this one but hers will be the ones we show in the service on Sunday- WAY better then mine!!



For the word of the day- people.