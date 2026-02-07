Previous
52 Week Challenge Week 6 Color Black and White by olivetreeann
Photo 5424

52 Week Challenge Week 6 Color Black and White

The description for this week's assignment was a "color black and white" meaning an image that was in color, but of a black and white subject. These pieces where some of my grandfather's cuff links.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact