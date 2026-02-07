Sign up
Photo 5424
52 Week Challenge Week 6 Color Black and White
The description for this week's assignment was a "color black and white" meaning an image that was in color, but of a black and white subject. These pieces where some of my grandfather's cuff links.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
vintage
,
52wc-2026-w6
