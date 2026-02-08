Sign up
Previous
Photo 5425
Geometric Gears
I thought these gears worked for the prompt "geometric". And then I discovered this cool texture to finish image off.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11215
photos
201
followers
209
following
1486% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th January 2026 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geometric
,
gears
,
annfoolery
,
feb26words
Babs
ace
I think some if these gears are the ones missing from my brain ha ha
February 9th, 2026
