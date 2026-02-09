Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5426
You Look Marblelous Darling!
I hope you can see the spiral in this hand-blown marble. It's really quite pretty.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11219
photos
201
followers
209
following
1486% complete
View this month »
5420
5421
5422
5423
5424
5425
5426
5427
Latest from all albums
5424
273
5425
5517
5426
5518
5427
5519
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
9th February 2026 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
marble
,
spiral
,
feb26words
katy
ace
FAV what an incredible marble
February 11th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
How cool...great image.
February 11th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Good closeup
February 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close