Previous
Photo 5437
B2B-6 Perspective
This is pretty self-explanatory as far as the Back to Basic challenge goes. Looking up at one of the stained glass windows in the stairway to our balcony in the sanctuary.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
13th February 2026 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
perspective
,
stained glass window
,
b2b-6
katy
ace
I’m sure it’s big but from this vantage point it looks huge. It’s a gorgeous window.
February 21st, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
I like this pov
February 21st, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely window
February 21st, 2026
