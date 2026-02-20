Previous
B2B-6 Perspective by olivetreeann
Photo 5437

B2B-6 Perspective

This is pretty self-explanatory as far as the Back to Basic challenge goes. Looking up at one of the stained glass windows in the stairway to our balcony in the sanctuary.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1489% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I’m sure it’s big but from this vantage point it looks huge. It’s a gorgeous window.
February 21st, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
I like this pov
February 21st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely window
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact