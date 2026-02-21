Teeny Tiny Troubles

These little dolls are about the size of your thumbnail. They were made in Guatemala and I've had them for decades! I bought them at a Fair Trade shop in a church way back in the 1970's. The story behind them is thus:



In the mountains of Guatemala a story is passed on to the Indian children that when a trouble befalls a child, he or she should remove one doll from the Trouble Box and before going to sleep the child should tell the doll his/her trouble. And while the child is sleeping the doll will try to solve the problem. Each doll can only solve one trouble each night.



A small photo critique group that I'm a part of made up a list of words to photograph for our assignment this month (like our word of the day monthly list) and one of the members suggested the words "teeny tiny" which reminded me of these little dolls so, I pulled them out and took a picture and there you go!