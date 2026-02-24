Previous
Vintage View by olivetreeann
Photo 5441

Vintage View

Just playing around.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
How lovely.
February 25th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
This has a painterly look...well done.
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact