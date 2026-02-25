Previous
Monochrome Melody by olivetreeann
Photo 5442

Monochrome Melody

For those of you who wanted to know if they'd guessed right on the "Enigma" post the other day...
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I like ths perspective and simplicity of this Ann
February 26th, 2026  
Susan ace
Lovely
February 26th, 2026  
Suzie Townsend ace
Such a beautiful photo that makes me feel peaceful.
February 26th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
I love the comp and contrasts.
February 26th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice!
February 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact