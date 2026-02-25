Sign up
Previous
Photo 5442
Monochrome Melody
For those of you who wanted to know if they'd guessed right on the "Enigma" post the other day...
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
5
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
black and white
,
piano
,
monochrome
,
piano keys
katy
ace
I like ths perspective and simplicity of this Ann
February 26th, 2026
Susan
ace
Lovely
February 26th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
Such a beautiful photo that makes me feel peaceful.
February 26th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
I love the comp and contrasts.
February 26th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice!
February 26th, 2026
