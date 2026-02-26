Previous
Scent-imental by olivetreeann
Photo 5443

Scent-imental

An old perfume bottle from the 90's, a hand-blown glass bead bracelet and a "ginger pot" sugar bowl gathered in a still life for today's word- retro.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 1st, 2026  
Jack
Oh, i love retro... things from 60s and 70s with all the nice colors are my favs.. But when you find something that old now it's priced as Retro or Vintage... Love the picture and the bottle and bracelet offcourse.. absolutely fav
March 1st, 2026  
