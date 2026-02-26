Sign up
Photo 5443
Scent-imental
An old perfume bottle from the 90's, a hand-blown glass bead bracelet and a "ginger pot" sugar bowl gathered in a still life for today's word- retro.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11258
photos
200
followers
209
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
6th February 2026 3:26pm
Tags
beads
,
perfume
,
retro
,
feb26words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 1st, 2026
Jack
Oh, i love retro... things from 60s and 70s with all the nice colors are my favs.. But when you find something that old now it's priced as Retro or Vintage... Love the picture and the bottle and bracelet offcourse.. absolutely fav
March 1st, 2026
