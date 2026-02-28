Previous
Next
Altar Sketch by olivetreeann
Photo 5445

Altar Sketch

Filler- no need to comment. A little annfoolery on the altar in our sanctuary.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely presentation
March 1st, 2026  
Jack
Oh, i like the effects on this one
March 1st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Very colourful and nice.
March 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact