Flash of Red Calendar 2026 by olivetreeann
Flash of Red Calendar 2026

The month seemed to fly by for me, but I'm sure some of you are sighing with relief now! Not me- I love black and white and some of the images I created this month are new favorites.

Thanks to all who joined the challenge and stuck out all the way to the end. If you're into another monthly challenge you can wash away the black and white views with this:

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51955/rainbows-for-march-%F0%9F%8C%88
Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really super - thank you so much for a fantastic month of creativity!
now, let's go rainbow!
February 28th, 2026  
Anne ace
Wonderful calendar Ann, thanks for organising it all so well again
February 28th, 2026  
