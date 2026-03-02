A Delicate Procedure

Some of our stained glass windows are being restored by a young couple who do this as a profession (a dying art I might add!). They take out the window to be repaired panel by panel (take note of the thicker lines going across the window), do the restoration, and then replace the panel. It is an extremely delicate procedure considering these windows are over 100 years old! But they love what they do- and they're GOOD! The window is being put back in here and it has to be placed in such away that there are no gaps or large spaces. It takes quite a bit of time to line things up precisely but when it's finished, you will never know it was taken out.



Playing catch up for a few missed days- please don't feel obligated to comment on all of these posts!