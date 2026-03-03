Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5448
wsl-54
Finally put this one together! I saw this quote and loved the sentiment of it. I've always felt this way, but life these days is driving it home.
Playing catch up for a few missed days- please don't feel obligated to comment on all of these posts!
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11264
photos
199
followers
209
following
1492% complete
View this month »
5441
5442
5443
5444
5445
5446
5447
5448
Latest from all albums
5537
5538
5446
5539
5447
5448
5540
5541
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
4th March 2026 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shells
,
wsl-54
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 4th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes indeed. Nice sentiment.
March 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close