Photo 5449
Experiment Day
Uh-oh- looks like the boys are in trouble again.
Ai helped me with the Lego Science lab. Boris and Tad are my own image and the neon processing is also my doing.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
4
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
11269
photos
198
followers
209
following
1493% complete
5444
5445
5446
5447
5448
5449
5450
5451
5448
5540
5541
5449
5542
5450
5451
5543
Tags
lego
,
ai
,
composite
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
boris and tad
,
edah26-03
haskar
ace
The guys are having a great time
March 6th, 2026
Marj
ace
Love this
March 6th, 2026
katy
ace
FAV it turned out beautifully
March 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Good one!
March 6th, 2026
