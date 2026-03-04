Previous
Experiment Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5449

Experiment Day

Uh-oh- looks like the boys are in trouble again.


Ai helped me with the Lego Science lab. Boris and Tad are my own image and the neon processing is also my doing.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

The guys are having a great time
March 6th, 2026  
Love this
March 6th, 2026  
FAV it turned out beautifully
March 6th, 2026  
Good one!
March 6th, 2026  
