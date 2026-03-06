Previous
wsl-55 by olivetreeann
Photo 5451

wsl-55

I came across this quote while reading the other day. Just in time for the latest quote challenge.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1493% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great quote
March 6th, 2026  
katy ace
A fabulous quote and I love the subject you have chosen to accompany it
March 6th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great image and quote
March 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact