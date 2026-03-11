Previous
Next
Morning by olivetreeann
Photo 5456

Morning

Just a quick shot of the sunlight coming in through the sheer curtains with a Dutchman's tilt for good measure.

Word of the day- morning.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
March 13th, 2026  
Jack
This looks very good
March 13th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Made a fantastic photograph
March 13th, 2026  
katy ace
I really like the soft muted colors
March 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact