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wsl-56 by olivetreeann
Photo 5458

wsl-56

A friend sent me this quote at just a few days ago and it was just what I needed that day!
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Very apropos for today!
March 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
very special words... my evening thoughts to end the day... thank you for sharing...
March 13th, 2026  
Al C ace
Good advice at any time
March 13th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A great reminder for hope
March 13th, 2026  
katy ace
It is a fabulous quote and what better way to illustrate it than with children
March 13th, 2026  
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