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Photo 5458
wsl-56
A friend sent me this quote at just a few days ago and it was just what I needed that day!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
24th October 2024 11:58am
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wsl-56
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Very apropos for today!
March 13th, 2026
Beverley
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very special words... my evening thoughts to end the day... thank you for sharing...
March 13th, 2026
Al C
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Good advice at any time
March 13th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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A great reminder for hope
March 13th, 2026
katy
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It is a fabulous quote and what better way to illustrate it than with children
March 13th, 2026
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