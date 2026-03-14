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52wc-2026-w11 by olivetreeann
Photo 5459

52wc-2026-w11

This week's 52 Week Challenge prompt was "something yummy" and the mug of hot chocolate I had with breakfast was a good answer!

That catches me up to the 52 Week Challenge- yay!
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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KV ace
Nailed it! If it was cold outside I'd be fiixing one now.
March 14th, 2026  
Susan ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful this is so amazing
March 14th, 2026  
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