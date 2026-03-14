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Previous
Photo 5459
52wc-2026-w11
This week's 52 Week Challenge prompt was "something yummy" and the mug of hot chocolate I had with breakfast was a good answer!
That catches me up to the 52 Week Challenge- yay!
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
13th March 2026 10:05am
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hot chocolate
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52wc-2026-w11
KV
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Nailed it! If it was cold outside I'd be fiixing one now.
March 14th, 2026
Susan
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Lovely
March 14th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Wonderful this is so amazing
March 14th, 2026
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