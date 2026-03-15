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Shoe the World Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5460

Shoe the World Day

I'm pretty sure the prompt was supposed to be "Show the Word" but I just couldn't resist using Ai to post the shot- literally.

(I wish I could have centered the earth in the shoe a bit better but it is what it is!)
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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katy ace
Shoeing the world seems like a much more fun interpretation of the prompt to me and done beautifully I might add
March 16th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
I think it is perfect the way it is
March 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant.
March 16th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Creatively done
March 16th, 2026  
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