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Previous
Photo 5460
Shoe the World Day
I'm pretty sure the prompt was supposed to be "Show the Word" but I just couldn't resist using Ai to post the shot- literally.
(I wish I could have centered the earth in the shoe a bit better but it is what it is!)
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Ann H. LeFevre
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@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 15 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
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shoe
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edah26-03
katy
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Shoeing the world seems like a much more fun interpretation of the prompt to me and done beautifully I might add
March 16th, 2026
Rick Schies
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I think it is perfect the way it is
March 16th, 2026
gloria jones
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Brilliant.
March 16th, 2026
Harry J Benson
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Creatively done
March 16th, 2026
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